Venturi’s Colts First Round Targets

It was great having the legendary Rick Venturi on The Wake Up Call Thursday morning to discuss not only the 40th anniversary of the Colts moving to Indy but also to pick his brain on the upcoming NFL Draft. Venturi gave us 4 names and a “wildcard” name to watch of guys he hopes are there when the Colts pick at 15.

Take a listen to his list and then we’ll discuss each below…

If you’re lazy and don’t want to listen, here are the names discussed by Venturi…