Venturi’s Colts First Round Targets

It was great having the legendary Rick Venturi on The Wake Up Call Thursday morning to discuss not only the 40th anniversary of the Colts moving to Indy but also to pick his brain on the upcoming NFL Draft. Venturi gave us 4 names and a “wildcard” name to watch of guys he hopes are there when the Colts pick at 15.
Take a listen to his list and then we’ll discuss each below…
If you’re lazy and don’t want to listen, here are the names discussed by Venturi…
1. Brian Thomas Jr, LSU WRSource:Getty
I’m a huge fan of Thomas. In fact, if I’m Chris Ballard and he’s there at 15 I’m taking him. I think he’s a day 1 starter, fills a glaring need, and has measurables that probably have Ballard salivating.
Height – 6’3
Weight – 209
40-Yard Dash – 4.33 seconds
2. Xavier Worthy, Texas WRSource:Getty
If you listen to the clip above, Venturi said he would have a real problem passing on Worthy. The dude is a burner. His popularity and draft stock skyrocketed after running a 4.21 40-yard dash at the Combine. He does have a thin frame, but much like Thomas, would fill an immediate need on the outside for the Colts.
Height – 5’11
Weight – 160
40-Yard Dash – 4.21 (Combine record)
3. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo CBSource:Getty
I found it interesting that Venturi views Mitchell as his only top, elite CB. Mitchell’s popularity rose with a strong Senior Bowl and solid numbers at the Combine. In a draft filled with good corners, he’s the best. The question will be if Ballard believes his own rhetoric about loving his younger corners and if they add to that room during free agency. So far, they’ve yet to do so.
Height – 6’0
Weight – 190
40-Yard Dash – 4.33
4. Dallas Turner, Alabama EDGESource:Getty
Out of all Venturi’s picks Turner is the one I fully expect to be gone by pick 15. Nearly every mock draft has him top 10 with most have him going by pick 8. The guy has all the makings of a prototypical NFL edge rusher.
Height – 6’3
Weight – 247
40-Yard Dash – 4.46
5. BONUS: Ladd McConkey, Georgia WRSource:Getty
Venturi gave us a bonus in McConkey. The Georgia WR has really moved up draft boards in recent weeks. The only question is if pick 15 is a little too rich for the Colts, especially if one of the others mentioned above is available. I’m guessing McConkey will go more in the 25-35 range.
Height – 6’0
Weight – 186
40-Yard Dash – 4.39