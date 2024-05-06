Listen Live
Through the Eyes of Indy 500 Fans: A Seat-by-Seat Perspective

Published on May 6, 2024

AUTO: MAY 28 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The illustrious history of the Indianapolis 500 unfolds as a tale of speed, tradition, and unwavering passion. Rooted deep in the hearts of fans from Indiana and all over the world, this iconic event has become a beacon of shared enthusiasm and collective pride for decades.

So much of the beauty during the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the multiple angles the race can be viewed.

You can watch the Indy 500 from the:

  • Front row
  • Any turn of the track
  • From the infield
  • On the straightaway
  • From the pits
  • From a suite
  • From the snake pit
  • so many more places

The IMS is a sanctuary where the beauty of speed is all you need.

The cheers from devoted spectators during the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have made this race a timeless tradition for over 100 years.

Browse through photos and videos below from fans sharing their point of view when attending the Indy 500.

You’ll witness the timeless spirit of the Indy 500 fan, their unwavering dedication, and the indelible mark this race has left on their heart.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

56.

57.

58.

59.

60.

61.

62.

63.

64.

65.

66.

67.

68.

69.

