Steph Curry Cooks Indiana Pacers. Golden State Warriors Win 131-109

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Indiana Pacers (29-24) struggle in all aspects in their 131-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors (24-25). The loss snaps the Pacers two-game winning streak before their three-game road trip.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty Last night the Golden State Warriors were in Philadelphia taking on the 76ers. In that game Steph Curry went 2/7 and 1/4 from downtown. The first quarter would be a video game for the two-time MVP. He made all six shots he took, all threes. He torched the Pacers by his constant movement and ability to create the smallest window to shoot. Indiana’s defense struggled in the first quarter in total. They quickly trailed 17-8 after four minutes of play. They would cut it down to three points on two instances. The Warriors answered both times. They ended up outscoring Indiana 45-34 after twelve minutes. Curry led all scorers with 18 points followed by 11 points from Jalen Smith. Pascal Siakam also had a nice first quarter with 10 points. Golden State shot 73.9% in the first quarter and 8/12 from downtown.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty After such a scorching hot start from both teams, they each came crashing down to earth in the second quarter. After combining for 79 first quarter points, they combined for 49 second quarter points. The second started with the Pacers outscoring the Warriors 12-4 to chop the deficit down to three points after a Ben Sheppard layup and a free throw. The game would remain a one or two possession game for a few minutes. Indiana cut Golden State’s lead down to two twice. Once after a Myles Turner layup and the other coming after an Aaron Nesmith three-point play. The Warriors closed the quarter on a 12-2 run the final 4:20 to lead 70-58 at halftime. Curry led all scorers with 29 points followed by Smith with 14 points. Nesmith, Siakam, and Turner all had 10 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s offensive struggles continued in the third quarter. Both teams are superb in the third quarter. During the heyday of the Warriors dynasty, they always had big third quarters so they could coast in the fourth. Well, that’s how it would go tonight. Indiana only scored 18 points in the quarter. The Warriors only scored 25 but pushed their lead to a game high 19 points. They’d push their lead to 16 points after a Curry layup a minute into the quarter. The Pacers could never string together successful offensive possessions when they got stops. They cut the deficit to 11 points on three occasions, but just couldn’t find a flow offensively. With 4:00 to go, they trailed 85-74, but got outscored 10-2 the rest of the way. Golden State led 95-76 after thirty-six minutes of play. Curry still led all players in scoring with 36 points followed by Siakam, Smith, and Jonathan Kuminga with 14 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty Golden State’s run would carry over into the fourth quarter. They would lead by 21 after a Kuminga dunk to start the period. For the next four minutes, they maintained a 20+ point lead. The most they would lead by is 21 three times. Indiana had one run in them, but they couldn’t get enough stops or scores consecutively to really make it a game. Andrew Nembhard buried two threes to make it 104-83 With 3:37 to go, Golden State emptied the bench because of the scoring being decided. Former Center Grove Trojan and Indiana Hoosier, Trayce Jackson-Davis, entered the game with a standing ovation. He entered the game and immediately got a fast break dunk. Golden State’s biggest lead was 131-106. They ended up winning 131-109 after a Sheppard three.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Steph Curry (42p and 11 threes) and Jonathan Kuminga (18p). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (16p and 8r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Haliburton’s 5 points are a season low and the third fewest points scored in a game as an Indiana Pacer. Haliburton has registered 10+ assists in 30 games this season. Steph Curry’s 42 points marked the fifth time this season he scored 40+ points. Pacers are now 0-13 when scoring 110 points or less. Indiana’s 18 third quarter points marked the 8th time this season they have scored 20 points or less.