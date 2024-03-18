Short Handed Cleveland Cavaliers Defeat Indiana Pacers 108-103

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – Despite missing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Max Strus, and Dean Wade, the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-25) hand the Indiana Pacers (38-31) a 108-103 loss to conclude the three-game homestand.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty After a dominating second half against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers opened the first quarter with that same level of play. Georges Niang got the scoring started with a layup to put Cleveland Cavaliers ahead. Indiana tied it, but Cleveland scored the next five points to go ahead 7-2 after a Jarrett Allen layup. The Pacers responded with a 19-3 run that featured baskets from Pascal Siakam, T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard, and Ben Sheppard. Indiana’s largest lead in the quarter would be twelve after a Siakam layup with 55.8 seconds left. After one, it was 34-25 Pacers. Siakam led all scorers with seven points followed by Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen with six points. Indiana outrebounded Cleveland 12-5 in the first quarter.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty After shooting 60.9% in the first quarter, Indiana really struggled in the second quarter. The Pacers shot 33.3% from the field and 10% from three-point range. It took Cleveland three minutes and five seconds to make it a two-possession game after Allen converter two free throws. Indiana responded by going from leading 37-32, to leading 47-32 courtesy of a 10-0 run capped off by a McConnell layup. That run woke up Cleveland because the Pacers scored seven points the final 7:38. Indiana’s defense was solid, but with the shooting struggles and five turnovers, it allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game up at 54 at halftime. Former Pacer Caris LeVert went off for 13 points in the quarter to lead all scorers with 17 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was McConnell with 10 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty As I have documented throughout the season, the Pacers have been one of the best third quarter teams all season, but tonight would not be the case. Cleveland outscored Indiana 36-29 coming out of the locker room. After just two points in the first half, Cleveland’s Darius Garland led the Cavs in scoring with 10 points for the quarter. Cleveland only had six guys score in the quarter. After a Siakam field goal to make it 59-58 Cleveland, they went on a 13-4 run to take its first double digit lead with 7:11 left in the third. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith hit back-to-back threes and then Siakam converted a layup to make it 74-70 with 6:09 left. From there on out, the two teams just exchanged stops and field goals. After three quarters of play, Cleveland led 90-83. LeVert still led all scorers with 19 points followed by Siakam with 17 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After struggling in the third quarter, the Pacers did a solid job in the fourth quarter by not letting Cleveland push the lead back out to ten or more. The closest Cleveland got was after a Rick Carlilse technical foul, where Sam Merrill made the free throw, making it 99-90. Tyrese Haliburton and Nembhard responded with three-pointers to make it 99-96 with 6:23 remaining. LeVert then scored a layup on the following possession for Cleveland. Haliburton would make it a two-point game after scoring a field goal through contact and making the free-throw with 4:37 remaining. He then tied the game at 103 with a floater with 2:05 left in the contest. However, the Pacers simply couldn’t generate any offense and lost 108-103.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Caris LeVert (23p, 11a, 8r), Jarrett Allen (23p, 9r), Marcus Morris Sr. (14p, 4 threes), Georges Niang (13p), Darius Garland (13p, 7a, 6r), and Sam Merrill (11p). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (19p, 12r), Tyrese Haliburton (14p, 12a, 6r), T.J. McConnell (14p, 4a), Myles Turner (12p, 3r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana held Cleveland to 9 points the final 9:11

Jarrett Allen recorded 20+ points for the 17th time this season Cavaliers 12-5 in such games

Caris LeVert logged his 5th double-double of the season LeVert scored 20+ points for the 13th time of the season LeVert dished out 10+ assists for the 4th time this season

Marcus Morris played in his first game since 2/5/24 for the Philadelphia 76ers Was just signed to a 10-day contract on Sunday

Pascal Siakam recorded his 12th double-double on the season Back-to-back games with a double-double 7th double-double as a Pacer

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 36th double-double of the season Haliburton dished out 10+ assists for the 41st time of the campaign Haliburton now shooting 11/65 (16.9%) this month from three Currently shooting a career low 35.9% from three Previously season low was last season 40.0% October – 33.3% (3 games) November – 46.7% December- 36.9% January – 30.4% (7 games) February – 38% When Haliburton returned with 8:06 left in the game, he went 3/8, 1/6 from three, and 1/1 at the free-throw line Other possessions: Andrew Nembhard three-pointer (Haliburton assist) Obi Toppin missed three-pointer Andrew Nembhard missed three-pointer Aaron Nesmith turnover Myles Turner field goal (Nembhard assist) Siakam turnover Myles Turner is 5 blocks away from setting the franchise record for blocks Jermaine O’Neal holds record with 1,245 Indiana sits 7th in the Eastern Conference standings Trail Philadelphia 76ers by .5 game for 6th Trail Orlando Magic by 2.5 games for 5th Trail New York Knicks by 3.5 games for 4th .5 game advantage over Miami Heat for 8th 5 game advantage over Chicago Bulls for 9th

