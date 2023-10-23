PHOTOS: A Closer Look At The Colts ‘Indiana Nights’ Uniforms In Game Action

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their “Indiana Nights” uniforms during Sundays 1PM matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the weekly media guide release, the Colts gave this tagline for the uniform debut:

Decades of tradition meets a new, bolder look inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night skies. Designed to honor our home state and the resiliency that drives us every day. These are our “Indiana Nights.”

The new uniforms definitely looked different on the field from the normal Colts uniforms we are so use to seeing and felt as if it gave the fans and players some early energy.

After a back and fourth game the Cleveland Browns did come out on top against the Colts with a 39-38 victory by scoring a touchdown on 4th and 1 on the 1 yard line. The Colts had 15 seconds to answer and could not get it done.

Check out below to see A Closer Look At The Colts ‘Indiana Nights’ Uniforms In Game Action!