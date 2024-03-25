Pacers Defensive Struggles Resurface in 150-145 Loss to Lakers

(LOS ANGELES, CA.) – The Los Angeles Lakers (39-32) snap the Indiana Pacers (40-32) five-game road winning streak in 150-145 victory. Six players scored twenty or more points, including Pacers high 36 points from Pascal Siakam.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty After a strong defensive outing on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, the Pacers defense got off to a slightly below average start. The two teams were exchanging the lead for the first three minutes of the quarter until the Lakers broke a 10-10 tie to hold the lead nearly the next three minutes. Indiana’s leading scorer in the quarter, Andrew Nembhard, helped guide the team to a 13-2 run with a layup to put the team up 25-17 with 4:05 left in the quarter. Later in the quarter, Doug McDermott splashed a pair of three, with one giving Indiana the first double-digit lead in the game with 1:23 to go. Los Angeles outscored Indiana by five points the rest of the way to trail the Pacers 36-30 after twelve minutes. Anthony Davis dominated the first quarter with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Nembhard paced the Pacers in scoring with 9 points.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty The 30 points the Lakers scored in the first quarter ended up being the fewest they allowed in a quarter on the night. Los Angeles erupted for 42 points in the second quarter. The quarter started with the Lakers chipping away at the Pacers lead to eventually retake the lead on a Max Christe three pointer. Indiana responded with a 9-0 run that was capped off with an Aaron Nesmith three-ball, making it 49-41 Indiana with 8:16 left in the half. Rui Hachimura would tie the game with a three at 51 with 7:02 remaining in the first half. Indiana was able to push the lead back to five points. However, the Lakers went from trailing 62-59 to leading 68-62 after a Taurean Prince triple with 2:01 remaining. Indiana didn’t let Los Angeles lead by more at halftime. Through twenty-four minutes, it was Lakers 72, Pacers 68. Davis led all scorers with 15 points followed by Turner with 14 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Indiana really could have used one of those dominant third quarters that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing, but the Lakers simply had it going offensively. They would follow up their forty-two-point second quarter with a forty-four-point third quarter. Los Angeles opened the second half by pushing its lead to thirteen points. Pascal Siakam put the Pacers on his back to keep the team in the game. Siakam scored 19 points in the third quarter. Indiana trailed by thirteen points for the majority of the third quarter, but late in the fourth Los Angeles went up 19 points after a Davis dunk, making it 112-93. Indiana wouldn’t let the lead balloon to twenty points, but Los Angeles led 116-99 after three quarters. After a 19-point third quarter, Siakam led all scorers with 28 points followed by Davis with 26 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty With the bench unit on the floor to start the final quarter of play, they did a terrific job getting the Pacers back in the game. Austin Reaves put the Lakers up 121-106 with 10:30 remaining. It took the Pacers five minutes to do it, but after slowly chipping away, Nesmith buried a three to make it 127-123 with 5:33 remaining. The dynamic duo of LeBron James and AD pushed the Lakers lead back to nine points with 2:55 remaining, but Indiana just didn’t have any gas or momentum to make it a one possession game. Tyrese Haliburton made a couple late threes to make it close, but the Pacers lost 150-145.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Anthony Davis (36p, 16r), LeBron James (26p, 10a, 5r), Spencer Dinwiddie (26p, 5a), Austin Reaves (25p, 8a, 5r), Taurean Price (14p). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (36p, 12r), Myles Turner (20p, 5r, 4 threes), T.J. McConnell (17p, 7a), Andrew Nembhard (15p, 5a), Doug McDermott (14p, 4 threes), Aaron Nesmith (13p, 5a), Tyrese Haliburton (12p, 10a, 6r), and Obi Toppin (11p). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Los Angeles snaps Indiana’s 5-game road winning streak

Indiana’s 145 points are the most points scored in a regulation loss since joining the NBA in 1976

Indiana now 18-3 when scoring 130+ (Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers)

Final back-to-back of the season against LA Clippers Pacers 2-10 on the second night of a back-to-back – 2nd worst record in NBA

The 150 points surrendered are the most since giving up 151 to LA Clippers on 12/18/23 Have now given up 140+ points in a game nine times

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 31st double-double of the season 43rd game with 10+ assists

Pascal Siakam recorded first 30+ point game as a Pacer 36 points tie the second most points scored this season (3rd time scoring 36) 20+ points for the 18th time as a Pacer

Pascal Siakam logged his 14th double-double of the season 9th as an Indiana Pacer

Myles Turner recorded his 11th game this season with 3+ threes

Doug McDermott’s 14 points are the most he’s scored as a Pacer this season

Anthony Davis notched his 56th double-double of the season

LeBron James logged his 22nd double-double of the campaign

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20+ points for the first time as a member of the Lakers Only 8th time of the season

Indiana sits 6th in the Eastern Conference Standings Trail New York Knicks by 3 games for 4th Trail Orlando Magic by 2.5 games for 5th Have .5 game lead over Miami Heat & Philadelphia 76ers (7th/8th)

