Listen Live
Cotton's List

Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers 2024

Published on February 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: DEC 03 Panthers at Buccaneers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers 2024

NFL Free Agency is quickly approaching!

There are several notable NFL free agent wide receivers set to be available.

The wide receiver market is expected to feature a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talents, creating significant interest and potential impact across teams in the upcoming free agency period.

These players could fill major gaps for some teams and put them in contention to make a run in the playoffs.

Below is an updated list on Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers in 2024.

1. Tee Higgins – Cincinnati Bengals | Status: Free Agent

NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals Source:Getty

2. Michael Pittman Jr – Indianapolis Colts | Status: Free Agent

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

3. Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Status: Free Agent

NFL: DEC 03 Panthers at Buccaneers Source:Getty

4. Marquise Brown – Arizona Cardinals | Status: Free Agent

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

5. Calvin Ridley – Jacksonville Jaguars | Status: Free Agent

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

6. Darnell Mooney – Chicago Bears | Status: Free Agent

NFL: NOV 20 Bears at Falcons Source:Getty

7. Gabriel Davis – Buffalo Bills | Status: Free Agent

Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

8. Odell Beckham Jr. – Baltimore Ravens | Status: Free Agent

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

9. Tyler Boyd – Cincinnati Bengals | Status: Free Agent

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

10. Curtis Samuel – Washington Commanders | Status: Free Agent

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

11. Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints | Status: Free Agent

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

12. Josh Reynolds – Detroit Lions | Status: Free Agent

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

13. Noah Brown – Houston Texans | Status: Free Agent

NFL: OCT 15 Saints at Texans Source:Getty

14. Kendrick Bourne – New England Patriots | Status: Free Agent

NFL: OCT 29 Patriots at Dolphins Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close