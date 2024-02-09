Listen Live
NFL Honors Award Winners

Published on February 9, 2024

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Thursday night was the 13th annual NFL Honors.

The football community gathered and celebrated excellence that occurred throughout the NFL season.

NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, the show included the announcement of The Associated Press’ NFL awards and revealed the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Below is the complete list of NFL Honors Award Winners who were announced at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre.

1. AP Most Valuable Player – Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2. AP Coach of the Year – Kevin Stefanski – Cleveland Browns

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

3. AP Comeback Player of the Year – Joe Flacco – Cleveland Browns

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

4. AP Offensive Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

5. AP Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

6. AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans Source:Getty

7. AP Defensive Rookie of the Year – Will Anderson Jr. – Houston Texans

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

8. Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year – CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

9. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: SEP 10 49ers at Steelers Source:Getty

10. FedEx Air Air Player of the Year – Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

11. Fedex Ground Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

12. Salute to Service Award – Joe Cardona – New England Patriots

NFL: DEC 07 Patriots at Steelers Source:Getty

13. AP Assistant Coach of the Year – Jim Schwartz – Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

14. Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year – Tommy DeVito – New York Giants

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants Source:Getty

15. Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award – T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans Source:Getty

16. Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award – Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

17. NFLPA Alan Page Community Award – Calais Campbell – Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears Source:Getty

18. Jim Brown Award – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

19. Angry Run of the Year – Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

