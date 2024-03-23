Indiana Pacers with Historic 123-111 Win Over Golden State Warriors

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) – For the fifth consecutive road game, the Indiana Pacers (40-31) pick win by double digits in 123-111 win over Golden State Warriors (36-33). Also, Myles Turner is the franchise leader in blocked shots.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers started the game slow against the Detroit Pistons. They avoided a slow start against one of the best home teams in the NBA. Steph Curry scored a layup with 9:56 remaining in the quarter that put Golden State ahead 11-4, but the team responded. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton each scored baskets to make it a three-point deficit. Golden State push its lead back to seven points before the Pacers chopped it down to one on a Siakam fadeaway with 5:01 left. Haliburton would nail his first three over three minutes later to tie the game at 30. Indiana would take its first lead two possessions later after a Ben Sheppard triple. Trayce Jackson-Davis made one free throw to tie it at 35 before Klay Thompson converted a three. Jalen Smith countered with a three with 5.4 seconds left to tie the game at 38. That is what the score would be after twelve minutes. Curry led all scorers with 13 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Haliburton and Siakam with 8 points each.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty After an entertaining first quarter, the scoring settled down in the second quarter. Golden State opened the third quarter with a 10-3 burst to go back up seven points after a Thompson three. T.J. McConnell scored a pullup jump shot to make it 48-45 with 8:57 left. Golden State responded with another 10-3 run to take a game high twelve-point lead with 6:02 left after Jonathan Kuminga free throws. Indiana responded with a 15-4 run to make it 64-63 with 1:54 remaining after a Nembhard layup. Neither team had much offensive success, but the Pacers got a three from Haliburton as timed expired to make it a one-point deficit going into the locker room. Golden State’s lead was 67-66 at intermission. Curry and Thompson led all scorers with 15 points each followed by Siakam with 13 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty After possessing the lead very briefly in the first half, Indiana came out took it back seconds into the second half. Nembhard got to the rim for an easy layup to start the second half scoring. Later, Myles Turner set the Pacers up with a fast break opportunity after setting the franchise record for blocks. Siakam scored off a missed layup from Aaron Nesmith to take a 72-70 advantage with 9:22 left. Curry later cut Indiana’s lead down to one after a three, that made it 80-79. The Pacers responded with a 11-0 run to take their first double digit lead off a Haliburton layup. Indiana’s lead reached as much as 16 points after a McConnell putback layup with 1:18 left in the quarter. After outscoring the Warriors by 15 points in the third, Indiana led 102-88. Siakam and Haliburton led all players in scoring with 22 points followed by Curry with 21 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After a 36-point third quarter, Indiana’s offense struggled in the fourth, but their high-level defense continued. Golden State only scored 23 points in the third quarter and followed it up with 21 points in the fourth. The quarter started with McConnell putting the Pacers up by a game high 17 points after a layup plus a free throw. Golden State had one moment of life after Andrew Wiggins made a free throw line jumper with 3:07 left, making it 116-109. Indiana called a timeout and halted the Golden State momentum with a layup from Nembhard. With 1:19 remaining, Jackson-Davis had a putback layup that made it 118-111, but the Pacers didn’t blink. Haliburton closed the game with four three throws, leading Indiana to a 123-111 victory.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Tyrese Haliburton (26p, 11a, 4s, 4 threes, 3b), Pascal Siakam (25p, 16r, 6a), Myles Turner (14p, 10r, 5b), Andrew Nembhard (17p, 5r, 5a), Jalen Smith (11p, 7r), and T.J. McConnell (11p, 6a). For Golden State, Stephen Curry (25p, 11r, 5a), Klay Thompson (17p, 4r,), Chris Paul (12p, 4r, 2a), Draymond Green (11p, 8r, 6a), Jonathan Kuminga (11p, 8r, 2s). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana has now won 5 straight road games All by 10+ points, a franchise record for consecutive road wins by 10+ points 5-0 at the Chase Center – only ream in NBA that hasn’t lost at Chase Center

Indiana held Golden State to 44 points in the second half 8th lowest scoring half of the season 3rd lowest scoring second half of the season

Myles Turner is now the franchise leader in blocks, surpassing Jermaine O’Neal’s record that stood since 2008 Turner recorded 15th double-double on the season

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 40th double-double of the season 42nd game with 10+ assists

Tyrese Haliburton logged 30th game with 20+ points 4 threes are the most in a game since 2/22 vs Detroit Piston (first game after All-Star Game)

Pascal Siakam recorded a season high 16 rebounds Siakam registered 13th double-double on the season 8th as an Indiana Pacer 8+ rebounds in 6 straight games Pascal Siakam scored 20+ points for the 17th time of the year Stephen Curry notched his 6th double-double of the season Indiana tied for 6th in Eastern Conference standings Trail Orlando Magic by 2.5 games for 4th Trail New York Knicks by 2 games for 5th Have 1.5 game lead over Miami Heat & Philadelphia 76ers (7th/8th)

