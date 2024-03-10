Indiana Pacers Another Slow Start in 111-97 Win Over Orlando Magic

(ORLANDO, FL.) – The Indiana Pacers (36-29) utilize a monster third quarter and T.J. McConnell’s energy off the bench in 111-97 win over the Orlando Magic (37-28).

1. First Quarter Source:Getty Against the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, the Indiana Pacers struggled mightily in the first quarter. Tonight’s game would mark the second lowest scoring output to start a game for the Pacers. Orlando also struggled from an efficiency standpoint, but they were able to generate some offense. Pascal Siakam scored the first points for Indiana seventy-two seconds into the game but went scoreless the next 4:44 when T.J. McConnell made a field goal to make it 12-4 Orlando with 6:04 left in the quarter. Joe Inlges would score on back-to-back possessions for Orlando to give the Magic its largest lead in the quarter at 21-10. Indiana narrowed its deficit to four but trailed 24-18 after twelve minutes. McConnell led all scorers with 8 points off the bench.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty The second quarter would start just like the first for the Pacers. They didn’t make many shots, but this go around, Orlando was making shots. Orlando opened the second quarter scoring eight straight points to go ahead 32-18. The Magic’s lead reached a game high fifteen a couple minutes later courtesy of an Ingles three. With 9:23 remaining, Indiana trailed 35-20 and clawed its way back into the game. No big run got Indiana back in the game, but just slowly chipping away is what did it. Myles Turner had a putback dunk off a Siakam miss that made it 37-33 with 4:06 left. The Pacers would make it a one possession game a few times but weren’t able to get over the hump…in the first half. At halftime, Orlando led 50-47. At halftime, Siakam led all scorers with 13 points followed by Franz Wagner with 11 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s second quarter charge carried into the third quarter. After outscoring the Magic 29-26 in the second, they outscored Orlando 39-21 in the third. Indiana started the second half with a triple from Aaron Nesmith to tie the contest. Indiana’s first lead of the game came a few possessions later when Tyrese Haliburton made a layup. After three minutes in the half, Indiana went from trailing by three to leading by five. Indiana pushed its lead to eight with 6:07 left in the quarter on a Haliburton field goal. Orlando trimmed its deficit down to four, but Indiana went on a run to lead comfortable the rest of the contest. With 5:16 left, Indiana led 67-63. With 2:37 left in the quarter, Indiana led 76-65 after an Obi Toppin layup. He would later push the Indiana lead to 86-71 after two free throws. That was the score at the end of the third. Haliburton led all scorers with 18 points after a nine point third.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty The bench for Indiana was the key in the first quarter, specifically McConnell, because of the energy it provided. They would do a great job in the fourth by not letting the Magic get back into the game. Orlando cut the lead to ten points three times, but Indiana responded with two makes and a stop sandwiched in between. Toppin would make another layup in transition to push the Indiana lead to a quarter high sixteen points. With 4:45 left in the game, Haliburton was issued a technical foul that allowed Orlando to make it a single digit game. Indiana responded with five straight points, but Orlando responded with a 7-0 run to make it 104-97 with 2:02 left. The Pacers would close the game out with seven points with Siakam delivering the final blow on his only successful three in the game. Indian wins 111-97.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Tyrese Haliburton (20p, 8a, 7r), Pascal Siakam (20p, 6r, 3a), T.J. McConnell (17p, 6r, 6a), Obi Toppin (17p, 8r), Myles Turner (12p, 8r, 6b), and Aaron Nesmith (16p, 5r, 4 threes). For Orlando, Paolo Banchero (19p, 5r, 5a), Cole Anthony (16p), Wendell Carter Jr. (13p, 15r), and Franz Wagner (13p, 4r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana’s 18 first quarter points are the 2 fewest scored in the first this season (16 points at San Antonio)

Indiana issued Orlando their 9th home loss on the season

Indiana now 5-13 when making 10 or fewer threes

The 97 points the Pacers gave up is a season low and 2 game allowing fewer than 100 points (2/4/24 vs Charlotte – 99)

Orlando’s field goal percentage of 37.5% is the lowest FG% for a Pacers opponent this season

Indiana is 18-9 when Tyrese Haliburton scores 20+ points

Indiana is 12-4 when Obi Toppin scores 15+ points Obi’s 17 points is the most he’s scored in a game since scoring 23 points on 1/26/24 vs Phoenix Suns 6th time since calendar turned 2024 that Toppin has scored 15+ points

Pascal Siakam scored 20+ points for the 14 time as a Pacer (23 games total)

Wendell Carter recorded season high 15 rebounds Notched his 6th double-double of the campaign

