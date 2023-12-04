Hits And Misses: Shane Steichen Playing Chess

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.
For the first time since 2018, the Colts have swept the Tennessee Titans, winning a wild overtime game, 31-28 in Week 13.
What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-5) stretching their win steak to 4 games?
Hits: Shane's Decisions
Shane’s Decisions: The Colts had 3 plays of more than 25 yards on Sunday. And each of those came right after a penalty committed by the Titans defense. It might seem like a little thing, but this is an impressive quality by Shane Steichen to know those deep shots to Alec Pierce, or a flea flicker to Kylen Granson have to be called at the right time. And right after a penalty is a reeling moment for a defense. And Steichen dialed these up in those times, with tremendous success.
Hits: 100-Yard Duo
100-Yard Duo: It took until week 13, but this was how the Colts have viewed the respective receiving roles of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce complementing each other. The methodical, consistent MPJ showing up every drive. And then the bigger play guy in Pierce, finally finding a connection down the field with Gardner Minshew. Both guys went over 100 yards on Sunday, in two very different, yet meaningful ways.
Hits: Brian Mason
Brian Mason: Part of the reason why Brian mason’s first NFL job is coordinating the Colts special teams comes from what the Zionsville native did at Notre Dame last year. Mason’s punt until last year at ND dialed up 7 blocked punts. That’s a crazy number in a 12-game season. Well, that was on full display Sunday when the colts dialed up back-to-back blocked punts (the second was officially ruled a fumble). In a game with some very sluggish moments offensively, these plays were beyond massive.
Hits: Rattling The Rookie
Rattling The Rookie: just like the Colts did to Bruce young last month, the Indy defense put Will Levis into some rookie moments. The pass rush was consistent in collapsing the pocket around Levi’s, and the coverage complemented things up front, forcing the rookie to hold into the ball.
Misses: Quarterback Burden
Quarterback Burden: Again, the Colts are largely having to overcome the play of Gardner Minshew right now. Minshew had a couple of huge turnovers on Sunday, contributing directly to two Titans points and taking away at least three points from the Colts. The Colts are in playoff position, but not because the play of Minshew.
Misses: Run Defense
Run Defense: For the Colts, Hallelujah for Grover Stewart’s return this week. The Colts have allowed at least 125 rushing yards in 6 straight weeks, with that entire span coming as Stewart’s been out suspended. That’s the longest streak for the Colts franchise since the 2006 season (and 2nd longest since 1988). Welcome back, Big Grove.