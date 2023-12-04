Hits And Misses: Shane Steichen Playing Chess

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

For the first time since 2018, the Colts have swept the Tennessee Titans, winning a wild overtime game, 31-28 in Week 13.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-5) stretching their win steak to 4 games?