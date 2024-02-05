Listen Live
History: NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners

Published on February 5, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

The NBA All-Star 3-point contest has been a beloved tradition since its inception in 1986.

It began with Larry Bird‘s inaugural victory and has since witnessed thrilling performances from notable players.

Legends like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Craig Hodges have showcased their marksmanship, with some securing multiple titles.

Memorable moments and exceptional records have contributed to the contest’s rich history, making it a highly anticipated feature of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Take a look below to see year-by-year who won the NBA All-Star 3 Point Contest.

1. 1986 | Larry Bird (Celtics)

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

2. 1987 | Larry Bird (Celtics)

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

3. 1988 | Larry Bird (Celtics)

Classic NBA Source:Getty

4. 1989 | Dale Ellis (Sonics)

Dale Ellis walks on the court Source:Getty

5. 1990 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)

Chicagon Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty

6. 1991 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)

1991 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

7. 1992 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)

Chicagon Bulls Source:Getty

8. 1993 | Mark Price (Cavs)

1993 NBA Skills Challenge Source:Getty

9. 1994 | Mark Price (Cavs)

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Bullets Source:Getty

10. 1995 | Glen Rice (Heat)

Miami Heat v Washington Bullets Source:Getty

11. 1996 | Tim Legler (Wizards)

Houston Rockets v Washington Bullets Source:Getty

12. 1997 | Steve Kerr (Bulls)

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks Source:Getty

13. 1998 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)

Utah Jazz Jeff Hornacek shoots from the freeline l Source:Getty

14. 2000 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)

Jeff Hornacek #14 Source:Getty

15. 2001 | Ray Allen (Bucks)

BKN-NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS-76ER-ALLEN Source:Getty

16. 2002 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)

BKN-JAZZ-KINGS STOJAKOVIC Source:Getty

17. 2003 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)

BKN-ALL-STAR-SHOOTOUT-STOJAKOVIC Source:Getty

18. 2004 | Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)

Denver Nuggers Voshon Lenard, 2004 Three Point Contest Source:Getty

19. 2005 | Quentin Richardson (Suns)

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

20. 2006 | Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)

Germany's Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Ma Source:Getty

21. 2007 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)

Miami Heat Jason Kapono, 2007 NBA Three Point Contest Source:Getty

22. 2008 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)

Foot Locker Three-Point Shootout Source:Getty

23. 2009 | Daequan Cook (Heat)

Foot Locker Three-Point Shootout Source:Getty

24. 2010 | Paul Pierce (Celtics)

Boston Celtics Paul Pierce, 2010 NBA Foot Locker 3-Point Contest Source:Getty

25. 2011 | James Jones (Heat)

BKN-NBA ALL-STAR GAME Source:Getty

26. 2012 | Kevin Love (Timberwolves)

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest Source:Getty

27. 2013 | Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)

JBL Three-Point Contest 2017 Source:Getty

28. 2014 | Marco Belinelli (Spurs)

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest 2014 Source:Getty

29. 2015 | Stephen Curry (Warriors)

NBA All Star Weekend 2015 Source:Getty

30. 2016 | Klay Thompson (Warriors)

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest 2016 Source:Getty

31. 2017 | Eric Gordon (Rockets)

JBL Three-Point Contest 2017 Source:Getty

32. 2018 | Devin Booker (Suns)

NBA All-Star Saturday Night - Three-Point Contest Source:Getty

33. 2019 | Joe Harris (Nets)

2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest Source:Getty

34. 2020 | Buddy Hield (Kings)

Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat Source:Getty

35. 2021 | Steph Curry (Warriors)

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament Source:Getty

36. 2022 | Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

37. 2023 | Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR Source:Getty

