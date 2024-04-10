Miller Lite Carb Day 2024

- Date/time: May 24, 8:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Address: 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN, 46222
Don’t miss Miller Lite Carb Day happening on Friday, May 24th! 🏁
Join ROCK LEGENDS George Thorogood & The Destroyers as they take the stage at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 🎤 With special guests Gin Blossoms and local recording artist Kid Quill, this year’s Carb Day celebration is guaranteed to be an action-packed day full of on and off-track entertainment. 🏎️
👉 Check out the full schedule for this year’s Miller Lite Carb Day here! 👈
