Listen Live
Local

Best Nicknames For Indiana State’s Robbie Avila

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Best Nicknames For Indiana State’s Robbie Avila

Indiana State center Robbie Avila, the 6-foot-10 forward with the goggles and the game that is breaking the internet worldwide is one to keep an eye out for!

His team was absolutely snubbed of the Men’s NCAA Tournament but is currently making his noise in the NIT.

This year Avila, has averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Avila has become a viral sensation because of his looks and is also bringing back success to the school Larry Bird played at – the legend who led the Sycamores to the NCAA men’s national championship game in 1979.

With all the fame there have also been some pretty awesome nicknames that have came up. Take a look below at the Best Nicknames For Indiana State’s Robbie Avila!

Before we do that check out the playing style of Robbie Avila to help the nicknames make more sense.

1. Milk Chamberlain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Drake Source:Getty

2. Larry Nerd

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State Source:Getty

3. Cream Abdul-Jabbar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State Source:Getty

4. Larry Blurred

2023 Indy Classic - Indiana State v Ball State Source:Getty

5. College Jokic

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State Source:Getty

6. Steph Blurry

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Northern Iowa Source:Getty

7. Rob Wave

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Northern Iowa Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

Trending
Michigan v Indiana
Sports

Tom Crean Has a Message For Indiana Basketball

Nebraska v Indiana
Sports

Former Hoosier Brian Evans Rips IU Head Coach Mike Woodson

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State 7 items
Local

Best Nicknames For Indiana State’s Robbie Avila

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 16 Big Ten Tournament - Purdue vs Wisconsin
Sports

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter On NCAA Tournament, More!

Kahns Fine Wine And Spirts Bracket Challenge 2024
Sports

Bracket Challenge Presented By Kahn’s Fine Wines & Spirits 2024

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Drake
Sports

Indiana State HC Josh Schertz On His Future With Program

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

List Of NFL’s Top 2024 Free Agents

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Sports

Updating Colts Free Agents Additions And Departures

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close