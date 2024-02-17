Bennidict Marthurin wins Second Rising Stars MVP

The NBA rising stars put on a show in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Bennidict Mathurin defended his home-court and brought home the MVP Award.

In game one Bennedict Mathurin put up 18 points and 2 rebounds being the standout player on Team Jalen by far.

In the championship game Bennedict Mathurin put up 4 points and 2 assists to help team Jalen win it all.

Check out plays and photos of Bennedict Mathurin in the Panini Rising Stars game below.