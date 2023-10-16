Active 2023 NFL Players That Are From Indiana
Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…
Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!
Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.
We put a list together for you that contains 19 active 2023 NFL players that are from Indiana considering born and raised.
Check out below all the players that are on the list.
Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, the year they were drafted, and check out their career player profile on Pro Football Reference.
1. Zack Martin – Guard – Dallas CowboysSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Bishop Chatard High School
College: Notre Dame
Year drafted into the NFL: 2014
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
2. James Hurst – Tackle – New Orleans SaintsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Plainfield High School
College: North Carolina
Year drafted into the NFL: 2014
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
3. Ted Karras – Center – Cincinnati BengalsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Cathedral High School
College: Illinois
Year drafted into the NFL: 2016
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
4. MyCole Pruitt – Tight End – Atlanta FalconsSource:Getty
MyCole Pruitt grew up in Indiana in his younger days in South Bend.
High School: Kirkwood High School (MO)
College: Southern Illinois
Year drafted into the NFL: 2015
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
5. Ryan Neal – Safety – Tampa Bay BuccaneersSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Merriville High School
College: Southern Illinois
Year drafted into the NFL: 2018
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
6. Jessie Bates III – Safety – Atlanta FalconsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Snider High School (Ft Wayne)
College: Wake Forest
Year drafted into the NFL: 2018
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
7. Terry McLaurin – Wide Receiver – Washington CommandersSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Cathedral High School
College: Ohio State
Year drafted into the NFL: 2019
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
8. Drue Tranquill – Linebacker – Kansas City ChiefsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Carroll High School (Ft Wayne)
College: Notre Dame
Year drafted into the NFL: 2019
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
9. Lonnie Johnson Jr. – CB – Houston TexansSource:Getty
(Pictured on left: #1)
Indiana High School: Westside Leadership Academy (Gary, Indiana)
College: Kentucky
Year drafted into the NFL: 2019
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
10. Jeremy Chinn – Safety – Carolina PanthersSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Fishers High School
College: Southern Illinois
Year drafted into the NFL: 2020
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
11. Rondale Moore – Wide Receiver – Arizona CardinalsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: New Albany High School
College: Purdue
Year drafted into the NFL: 2021
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
12. Pete Werner – Linebacker – New Orleans SaintsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Cathedral High School
College: Ohio State
Year drafted into the NFL: 2021
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
13. Ben Skowronek – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles RamsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Homestead High School
College: Northwestern, Notre Dame
Year drafted into the NFL: 2021
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
14. Chris Evans – Running Back – Cincinnati BengalsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Ben Davis High School
College: Michigan
Year drafted into the NFL: 2021
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
15. David Bell – Wide Receiver – Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Warren Central High School
College: Purdue
Year drafted into the NFL: 2022
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
16. Cameron McGrone – Linebacker – Indianapolis ColtsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Lawerence Central High School
College: Michigan
Year drafted into the NFL: 2022
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
17. JuJu Brents – Cornerback – Indianapolis ColtsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Warren Central High School
College: Kansas State
Year drafted into the NFL: 2023
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
18. Dawand Jones – Tackle – Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Ben Davis High School
College: Ohio State
Year drafted into the NFL: 2023
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
19. Joe Tipperman – Center – New York JetsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: Bishop Dwenger High School (Ft Wayne)
College: Wisconsin
Year drafted into the NFL: 2023
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
20. Anthony Barr – Linebacker – Dallas CowboysSource:Getty
Anthony Barr grew up in Indiana in his younger days in South Bend.
High School: Loyola High School in California
College: UCLA
Year drafted into the NFL: 2014
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.
21. INJURED: Danny Pinter – Offensive Line – Indianapolis ColtsSource:Getty
Indiana High School: John Adams High School (South Bend)
College: Ball State
Year drafted into the NFL: 2020
Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.