Active 2023 NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…

Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!

Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.

We put a list together for you that contains 19 active 2023 NFL players that are from Indiana considering born and raised.

Check out below all the players that are on the list.

Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, the year they were drafted, and check out their career player profile on Pro Football Reference.