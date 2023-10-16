Listen Live
Active 2023 NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Published on October 16, 2023

Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders

Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…

Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!

Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.

We put a list together for you that contains 19 active 2023 NFL players that are from Indiana considering born and raised.

Check out below all the players that are on the list.

Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, the year they were drafted, and check out their career player profile on Pro Football Reference.

1. Zack Martin – Guard – Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Bishop Chatard High School

College: Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2014

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

2. James Hurst – Tackle – New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Plainfield High School

College: North Carolina

Year drafted into the NFL: 2014

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

3. Ted Karras – Center – Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Cathedral High School

College: Illinois

Year drafted into the NFL: 2016

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

4. MyCole Pruitt – Tight End – Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

MyCole Pruitt grew up in Indiana in his younger days in South Bend.

High School: Kirkwood High School (MO)

College: Southern Illinois

Year drafted into the NFL: 2015

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

5. Ryan Neal – Safety – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: SEP 17 Bears at Buccaneers Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Merriville High School

College: Southern Illinois

Year drafted into the NFL: 2018

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

6. Jessie Bates III – Safety – Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wake Forest

Year drafted into the NFL: 2018

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

7. Terry McLaurin – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Cathedral High School

College: Ohio State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2019

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

8. Drue Tranquill – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Carroll High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2019

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

9. Lonnie Johnson Jr. – CB – Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans Source:Getty

(Pictured on left: #1)

Indiana High School: Westside Leadership Academy (Gary, Indiana)

College: Kentucky

Year drafted into the NFL: 2019

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

10. Jeremy Chinn – Safety – Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Fishers High School

College: Southern Illinois

Year drafted into the NFL: 2020

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

11. Rondale Moore – Wide Receiver – Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Indiana High School: New Albany High School

College: Purdue

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

12. Pete Werner – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Cathedral High School

College: Ohio State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

13. Ben Skowronek – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Homestead High School

College: Northwestern, Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

14. Chris Evans – Running Back – Cincinnati Bengals

NFL: SEP 10 Bengals at Browns Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Ben Davis High School

College: Michigan

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

15. David Bell – Wide Receiver – Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Warren Central High School

College: Purdue

Year drafted into the NFL: 2022

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

16. Cameron McGrone – Linebacker – Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Lawerence Central High School

College: Michigan

Year drafted into the NFL: 2022

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

17. JuJu Brents – Cornerback – Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Warren Central High School

College: Kansas State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2023

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

18. Dawand Jones – Tackle – Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Ben Davis High School

College: Ohio State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2023

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

19. Joe Tipperman – Center – New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Bishop Dwenger High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wisconsin

Year drafted into the NFL: 2023

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

20. Anthony Barr – Linebacker – Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

Anthony Barr grew up in Indiana in his younger days in South Bend.

High School: Loyola High School in California

College: UCLA

Year drafted into the NFL: 2014

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

21. INJURED: Danny Pinter – Offensive Line – Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Indiana High School: John Adams High School (South Bend)

College: Ball State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2020

Click here for the player’s profile on Pro Football Reference.

