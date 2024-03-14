5 Great Joe Flacco Moments

Is Joe Flacco elite?! Ahhh remember those fun conversations in the 2010’s? How could anyone forget.

Anyways, Wednesday marked the first surprise signing (and only the second signing outside the building) for General Manager Chris Ballard this offseason. I’ll be honest, I thought someone who was more “quarterback needy” would scoop Flacco up…such as the Jets, Raiders, Giants etc.

It was also confirmation that Ballard’s words on the importance of finding a backup in free agency rung true as the Colts dropped 4.5 million guaranteed on Flacco in a deal that could get all the way up to 8.7 million. That’s serious money but given Anthony Richardson’s injury history, you can’t blame him. As a side note, Gardner Minshew was set to make around 3.5 million last year before being thrust into the starter roll earning him an extra 2 million.

Ok, enough of the boring stuff. Check out below 5 great moments of your new backup QB here in Indy, Joe Flacco…