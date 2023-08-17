Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 12: Jonathan Taylor Away From Team

INDIANAPOLIS –.A gorgeous Wednesday night in Westfield welcomed the Chicago Bears to Grand Park for the first of two joint practices.

The day also included Jonathan Taylor leaving Colts camp for a second time this year, this time for a personal matter.

Here are some takeaways from Day 12 of Colts training camp:

On paper, it was one of the more efficient practices of Anthony Richardson’s training camp. He went 15-of-19. But the big play ability was missing, and the starting offense struggled overall on Wednesday, a lot due to penalties and sacks. Some of Richardson’s quieter night was probably due to a Matt Eberflus defense wanting to keep things in front of them. Wednesday’s practice ended with the starting offense put in a situation with 1:12 on the clock and down 4 points. Richardson and the starters stalled out before field goal range. Part of the “sacks” against Richardson was due to him holding onto the ball a bit, and he also had to take off on some scrambles with nothing appealing to him through the air. The day was more of a “Gardner Minshew” type practice from Richardson, with many more check downs than the big plays he’s dialed up a good amount. Of course, some of this is why you have joint practices, for Richardson to get used to seeing different defenses, styles, personnel, etc. Richardson did have a very erratic 7-on-7 period with an interception, followed on the very next play by a dropped interception. On the run game front, outside of a few Richardson scrambles, the running backs didn’t have a very productive night.

In trying to carve out a spot to watch both fields at the same time (so these numbers are unofficial), I had Justin Fields 8-of-12. Fields hit a couple of chunk plays during a full field 11-on-11 session. But he also tossed interceptions to safeties Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II. Fields’ speed is always a weapon and he tested the Colts in that area when extending plays toward the sideline. Chicago also hit a couple of big runs. But, like the Chicago starting defense, the Indy defense halted Fields and the Bears offense in that final situational period (1:12 on the block, with the offense down 4 points). The Indy pass defense appeared to have a better night than its run defense.

Through 12 camp practices, Anthony Richardson is 74-of-116 (63.8%). These are unofficial numbers.

During Wednesday’s 1-on-1 period early in practice, I focused on the Colts quarterbacks/pass catchers. After Anthony Richardson couldn’t hook up with Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and Michael Pittman (whistled for offensive pass interference), the rookie settled into an efficient period. Josh Downs was very impressive in this session, and throughout practice. The Colts staff loves Downs. He’s going to have a Day 1 role for the Colts. And Isaiah McKenzie is still going to be used, too, but I would assume more in the versatile/gadget-y nature.

After a stretch of 10 straight practices to start camp without a change to the Colts starting offensive line, we’ve seen a couple of them due to injuries in the last week or so. Braden Smith missed a week due to a minor knee injury, which brought rookie Blake Freeland into the starting group at right tackle. Smith did return on Wednesday night. Veteran center Ryan Kelly (foot) has missed the last two practices, which has led to former 5th round pick Danny Pinter as the snapper to Anthony Richardson. On Wednesday, starting right guard Will Fries exited early, which brought the versatile Arlington Hambright up to the first unit. Hambright is a definite name to watch when filling out a 53-man roster.. Remember, despite numerous offensive line issues last year, the Colts had health and availability for their big 3 with Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly starting 50 of 51 games last season.

Just a few minutes before Wednesday’s practice started, the Colts released the following statement: “Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.” The Colts are adamant Taylor’s absence is not due to his contract dispute. For me, Taylor wasn’t going to practice anyway this week, or even next. But his absence potentially impacting further ankle rehab is something to note. As I mentioned on Tuesday, I don’t see Jonathan Taylor practicing this week or next. That puts the “Taylor practice watch” to the weekend of August 26-27. That is two weeks out from the regular season opener. Is two weeks of practice, and this is purely a hypothetical under the assumption Taylor would practice when the Colts return from Philadelphia (which is no guarantee), enough for No. 28 to be ready for the season opener? Remember, Taylor’s last NFL practice and/or game was December 17, some 9 months ago. So it’s probably time we at least point out, if the Colts keep Taylor on the physically unable to perform list to start this season (moving him from active PUP to reserved PUP), he would be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, and not count against the 53-man roster.

Credit to Shaquille Leonard for, at the mid-way point of August, he’s turned the 2023 conversation on him from the ‘quantity’ of his reps this camp to the ‘quality’ of them. Leonard is going to play in 2023, and play from the start. And saying that on August 16th is something, compared to the Leonard discourse just a month ago. Now, the question becomes how Leonard looks (Back to his old self? Back to playing every snap?). It’s impressive that Leonard has already created the conversation to jump to a different level. But we can’t ignore the reality of Leonard’s 2023 season. He is paid to be one of, if not, the best linebackers in the league. And the Colts can get out of his contract (signed through 2026) after this season with a manageable dead cap hit. So, in a way, this is kind of a contract year for Leonard to prove he can still play at a high level, worthy of the upper echelon contract he is making.

Shane Steichen had a no comment when asked if Anthony Richardson will play in Saturday’s preseason game.

Here is how the starting offense looked on Wednesday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Deon Jackson, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Kylen Granson, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Danny Pinter, RG-Will Fries, RT-Blake Freeland.

Here is how the starting defense looked on Wednesday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Eric Johnson, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-Shaquille Leonard, LB-E.J. Speed, CB-Dallis Flowers, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., S-Julian Blackmon, S-Rodney Thomas II.

Guys that stood out at Wednesday’s practice: RB-Deon Jackson, LB-E.J. Speed, S-Nick Cross, WR-Josh Downs, WR-Michael Pittman Jr. WR-Isaiah McKenzie, LB-Liam Anderson

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Wednesday’s practice: RB-Zack Moss (arm), TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), DT-DeForest Buckner (foot), OT-Braden Smith (knee), TE-Drew Ogletree (shoulder), C-Ryan Kelly (foot). Guys that appeared to leave practice and not return on Wednesday: WR-Ashton Dulin (carted off), DE-Genard Avery (carted off), RG-Will Fries. The following players remain on the PUP or non-football injury list: RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

