Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 1

Below you will find the final score to every Indiana football matchup that happened across the state on Friday night!

Bedford North Lawrence 19 at Martinsville 23

Beech Grove 0 Lutheran 50

Ben Davis 49 Cincinnati Moeller 28

Brebeuf Jesuit 23 – Bishop Chatard 49

Brownsburg 51 FW Bishop Dwenger 7

Carmel 14 Homestead 7

Cardinal Ritter 15 Monrovia 50

Covenant Christian 21 Speedway 33

Crispus Attucks 12 FW Wayne 35

Danville 21 Greencastle 14

Decatur Central 18 Columbus North 14

Eastern Hancock 36 Frankton 15

FW Carroll 59 Hamilton Southeastern 0

FW Concorida 20 Scecina 48

FW Snider 42 Warren Central 20

Franklin Central 29 Perry Meridian 12

Greenwood 51 Seymour 49

Greenwood Christian 6 Park Tudor 65

Indian Creek 28 Batesville 42

Lafayette Jeff 14 Cathedral (at Lucas Oil Stadium) 55

Lapel 14 Hamilton Heights 26

Lawrence Central 54 Tech 0

Lawrence North 24 Avon 17

Lebanon 0 Pendleton Heights 15

Madison 0 Greenfield-Central 49

Mooresville 29 Bloomington North 34

New Albany 3 Franklin 42

New Lebanon Dixie (Ohio) 73 Irvington Prep 0

New Palestine 14 Westfield 34

Noblesville 48 Mt. Vernon (at Lucas Oil Stadium) 30

Noblesville HomeSchool 8 Christel House Manual 28

North Central 0 Fishers 44

Pike 21 Zionsville 24

Plainfield 32 Terre Haute South 13

Sheridan 16 Western Boone 35

Southport 20 Roncalli 43

Triton Central 41 Cascade 13

Washington 6 Providence 56

Whiteland 52 Jeffersonville 30

