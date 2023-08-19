Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 1
Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Below you will find the final score to every Indiana football matchup that happened across the state on Friday night!
Bedford North Lawrence 19 at Martinsville 23
Beech Grove 0 Lutheran 50
Ben Davis 49 Cincinnati Moeller 28
Brebeuf Jesuit 23 – Bishop Chatard 49
Brownsburg 51 FW Bishop Dwenger 7
Carmel 14 Homestead 7
Cardinal Ritter 15 Monrovia 50
Covenant Christian 21 Speedway 33
Crispus Attucks 12 FW Wayne 35
Danville 21 Greencastle 14
Decatur Central 18 Columbus North 14
Eastern Hancock 36 Frankton 15
FW Carroll 59 Hamilton Southeastern 0
FW Concorida 20 Scecina 48
FW Snider 42 Warren Central 20
Franklin Central 29 Perry Meridian 12
Greenwood 51 Seymour 49
Greenwood Christian 6 Park Tudor 65
Indian Creek 28 Batesville 42
Lafayette Jeff 14 Cathedral (at Lucas Oil Stadium) 55
Lapel 14 Hamilton Heights 26
Lawrence Central 54 Tech 0
Lawrence North 24 Avon 17
Lebanon 0 Pendleton Heights 15
Madison 0 Greenfield-Central 49
Mooresville 29 Bloomington North 34
New Albany 3 Franklin 42
New Lebanon Dixie (Ohio) 73 Irvington Prep 0
New Palestine 14 Westfield 34
Noblesville 48 Mt. Vernon (at Lucas Oil Stadium) 30
Noblesville HomeSchool 8 Christel House Manual 28
North Central 0 Fishers 44
Pike 21 Zionsville 24
Plainfield 32 Terre Haute South 13
Sheridan 16 Western Boone 35
Southport 20 Roncalli 43
Triton Central 41 Cascade 13
Washington 6 Providence 56
Whiteland 52 Jeffersonville 30
Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!
