New Midday Show And Morning Show Coming To 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Starting Monday, August 21st 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan will have a new midday show and a new morning show.

The new midday show will be called “Query & Company!“.

Query & Company will air weekdays from 12PM-3PM on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

Jake Query will take the main chair while others will fill in to co-host for the time being until a permanent co-host is decided upon.

Jake Query is an Indianapolis native, graduate of North Central High School and a recent graduate of Indiana University. Jake has been a TV sports reporter and anchor for WRTV, part of the IndyCar Radio Network since 2007 and a long time Indianapolis sports radio host, Jake has spent the last two years as co-host of the Kevin & Query Show on The Fan’s morning show.

With Jake receiving the main chair for the new midday show, many knows this will lead to a morning show change for the station as well.

We are excited to also announce that beginning on August 21st, Kevin Bowen will be joined on the morning show from 7AM-10AM by Andy Sweeney full-time moving forward.

The new morning show will be called “The Wake Up Call With KB and Andy“.

Get to know the new morning show co-host on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan – Andy Sweeney

For the past 13 years Andy has been the host of The Take with Andy Sweeney as well as the Program Director on ESPN Louisville. Andy grew up in and graduated from high school in Jeffersonville, living most recently in Sellersberg. Andy made sure his Louisville station was a Colts affiliate and is thrilled to be able to cover the team up close. Andy and his wife have two dogs and will be welcoming their first child this fall.

Show rebranding is currently in progress for both new shows and will be release once completed.

