Josef Newgarden Sweeps Races at Iowa Speedway

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap Josef Newgarden sweeping the races at Iowa Speedway in dominant fashion this weekend, explain how Alex Palou finishing third in the second race at Iowa essentially makes him the winner of the series with Newgarden gaining less than forty points, and point out some of the key moments in each race.

Later in the first hour they discuss the way the final ten laps in the second race transpired and what would happen if they were to red flag the race and allowed drivers to do a normal pitstop with five cars on the lead lap. Additionally, Kevin and Curt spend some time talking about one of people going into the USAC Hall of Fame.

During the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt take a step back and look at how drivers performed in both races, put themselves in Will Power’s spot by debating if he will be able to win a race this season, and then answer some Twitter or “The X” questions from IndyCar fans/Trackside listeners. Finally, they briefly get into silly season rumors and possible drivers that could be on the move.