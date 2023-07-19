Christian Lundgaard Captures First Win in Toronto!

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show discussing the Christian Lundgaard capturing his first career NTT IndyCar Series win a couple days ago in Toronto, examine some of the other drivers that they expect to win a race at some point this season, and recap some of the individual performances of players in a good and bad way.

Later in the first hour they give an update on who is filling in for Simon Pagenaud while he recovers from the scary accident he was in and highlight who is driving Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car for Ed Carpenter Racing this weekend in Iowa.

During the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt go over this weekend’s schedule for the race in Iowa, spend some time discussing Alex Palou’s race last weekend with him finishing second after a rocky start, and briefly look at some drivers that could be racing in the NTT IndyCar Series next season as a rookie.

Later in the second hour of the show, Curt is joined by Joey Barnes of IndyCar.com to tell his story on how he got into IndyCar, shares his thoughts on who has the best chance of getting hot to make a push for first in the series, and examines some potential landing spots for drivers with open seats with various teams.