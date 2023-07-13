Trackside 07-12-23

This July 12th edition of Trackside serves as a preview for the upcoming Toronto IndyCar Race. Kevin and Curt reflect on where IndyCar was

at this point last season with the Alexander Rossi drama, and Scott Dixon tieing Mario Andretti’s streak of 18 years with at least one win in

an IndyCar event. Simon Pagenaud will miss his second consecutive race due to concussion symptoms after a streak of 190 straight starts. Meyer Shank Racing is going to substitute sportscar driver Tom Blomqvist in his first Indycar race.

Other Topics include, is Alex Palou’s seat in Formula One next year not as guranteed as people may have thought? Potential new drivers in IndyNXT races this season. A conversation with the IMS about their renovation of the museum during the expected 18-month shutdown. Indy Car’s competition with the NFL.