Pacers’ Interest In Raptors F Pascal Siakam Is Real

LAS VEGAS — Just because the Indiana Pacers have completed several moves this offseason doesn’t mean they’re a finished product.

They completed three trades involving draft picks before they finally made their first selection in Jarace Walker at 8, then they later agreed to a free-agent deal with Bruce Brown, dealt Chris Duarte to the Kings and acquired Obi Toppin.

Still, more roster consolidation is necessary as the Pacers get their head above water and come out the other side of a rebuild.

One player that appears to be available is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. There’s been a lot of questions regarding his future in Toronto in recents months. The Pacers are interested and have touched base with Raptors officials, per league sources. Michael Grange of Sportsnet in Toronto first noted on Monday that Indiana reached out.

Players of Siakam’s caliber, being a two-time All-Star, don’t sign with the Pacers in free agency so the team must consider trade options for big targets like this.

Siakam is 29 and has been training in Orlando, Fla. this summer.

He’s coming off a career season in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He was drafted by the Raptors with the 27th pick in 2016 and has played with Toronto for his first seven seasons.

But a fresh start elsewhere appears likely. Fred VanVleet already left for a lucrative contract with the Houston Rockets. And Nick Nurse was replaced as head coach by Darko Rajakovic from the Grizzlies’ staff.

To learn more and stay up to date on this story visit Scott Agness’ website below!

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.