Pacers Trade Chris Duarte To Sacramento For Two Future Picks

Chris Duarte’s time with the team that drafted him 13th overall in 2021 is over after just two years.

The Pacers completed a trade on Thursday, once the NBA’s moratorium was lifted, to send Duarte to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for 2028 and 2030 second-round picks.

For Duarte, it offers him a fresh start and an opportunity on a contending team. He’s reunited with center All-Star Domantas Sabonis and looks to help a Kings team that finished 15th among 16 playoff teams this season in 3-point field goal percentage (30.6%).

