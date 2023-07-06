Recap of the Mid-Ohio Results from the Weekend!

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they review the finish of IndyCar’s most recent race, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Alex Palaou continues his path of dominance in IndyCar winning his fourth race this season and third race in a row. Palou’s dominance this season has pretty much sealed the deal for him winning the IndyCar series this season, though Josef Newgarden’s history on short-track ovals is still something

to watch out for. Scott Dixon finished second, and Will Power rounded out the podium finishing third at Mid-Ohio.

Other topics include other American racers performing around the country and world, IndyNXT racers, and contract negotiations for IndyCar racers

and who they might be racing for next season. In NASCAR news the Chicago street race did well over the weekend viewership wise. Conor Daly and

Marco Andretti will be participating in the Truck Series.