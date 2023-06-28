Who Could Catch Alex Palou in Series Standings?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show discussing the Alex Palou call from earlier today and speculate whether he would consider moving to Formula 1 if they offer a great deal before he can sign with Arrow McLaren in September, the roller coaster of a season that Romain Grosjean has had thus far, and debate if this is the weekend that Palou slips up and opens the door for someone else to win the series.

Later in the first hour they look at some drivers that Chip Ganassi could call upon to fill the seats for Palou and Marcus Ericsson if both drivers end up parting ways with CGR and answer some Twitter questions from the race two weeks ago at Road America.

During the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt look at how things are going in the IMSA series, discuss some first half of the season questions that Curt has come up with, hand out grades to performances for some teams and drivers, and recap some of the changes that some teams have gone through with half the season left.