Can Anyone Catch Alex Palou in the Standings?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show discussing how fun Sunday’s race at Road America was with Alex Palou capturing his third win in the last four races, debate if someone will be able to catch Palou in the series standings with nine races left, and Kevin and Curt examine how some of the struggling teams at this point in the season did at Road America.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt discuss the situation between Scott Dixon and Will Power during the practice session Saturday morning before qualifying and the comments that Power made towards Power and Romain Grosjean. Finally, they highlight some notes from the race and answer Twitter questions in the first hour.

Managing Director Mike Hull of Chip Ganassi Racing joins Trackside to share his perspective on how dominant Alex Palou has been the last four races, when did it really click for Palou as a driver that has led to his success this season, how special of a driver and person Marcus Ericsson is, compliments Scott Dixon and Palou’s teams for getting their cars ready after crashing in the morning practice session before qualifying for Road America, and discuss the future of Marcus Armstrong racing ovals.

Also, Kevin and Curt discuss the future of Marcus Ericsson and where the 2022 Indy 500 Champion could be on the move to, the formality of Takuma Sato running ovals the rest of the season for Chip Ganassi Racing, and Kevin highlights how Jackson Lee performed at Road America.