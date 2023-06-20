Who In The NBA Draft Would Pair Best With Tyrese Haliburton?

Thursday night is a big night for the Indiana Pacers. Not only is this hopefully the last time they’re picking this high in the draft for a while, but they also have five picks to play with, which means they can hopefully do some wheeling and dealing before or during the draft to either move up or acquire some veteran talent to add to the roster. One thing is for sure is the Pacers won’t use all five of their draft picks. The limited roster space makes it not feasible. So who could be available for the Pacers at 7 and could they even move up in the draft to get more elite talent?

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys talked with Kyle Irving, NBA Draft analyst for the Sporting News to discuss who he likes in this year’s draft and who would fit best with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers. Irving noted that this year’s draft is his favorite class in recent memory and thinks the Pacer have more than a few options if they stay at 7.

He also said what he would do if he was the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, some landing spots for Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis as well as why he’s so high on Benedict Mathurin.

