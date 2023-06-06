Will Isaiah Rodgers Play In The NFL Again?

The question at this point for Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers isn’t if he will be suspended by the NFL for betting on Colts games, it’s for how long.

Looking at the NFL’s history for punishing betting-based infractions, it doesn’t paint a positive picture for the 4th-year defensive back. Most recently, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022-23 NFL season for betting on games when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Some of those bets included bets placed on games involving the Falcons.

The crux of the issue for Rodgers may be who he was betting on. It’s known that he also placed bets on games involving the Colts. What is not known is if he was betting for or against the Colts. If he placed bets that went against his own team, that instantly causes questions about the integrity of the game, questions the NFL will not take lightly. If he did place bets against his own team, a year-long suspension may be the best-case scenario for Rodgers. The league does have the power to issue a lifetime banishment, a severe punishment, but one that the league might deem necessary to deter other players from doing the same thing. After all, suspending Ridley for a full season seemingly did nothing to stop Rodgers from participating in the same behavior.

By all accounts, Rodgers is a good guy who made an incredibly dumb mistake. The choice to admit that mistake, instead of fighting it, could help his case to play again. So too could the fact that his teammates, and members of the media, have all emphasized his otherwise upstanding character and conduct since entering the league. Ultimately, however, it is up to the league to decide just how hard it wants to come down on Rodgers. If it concludes that it needs to send a message to stop other, potentially better-known players from making the same mistakes, it could spell the end of his once-promising NFL career.

