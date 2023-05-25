Indy 500 Midday Show Pit Stop: Josef Newgarden & Conor Daly

This week on The Fan Midday Show we’ll be talking with a number of drivers preparing for Sunday’s 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Thursday on The Fan Midday Show we spoke with two veteran drivers in Josef Newgarden and Conor Daly who are looking to earn their first Indy 500 victory for Team Penske and Ed Carpenter Racing respectively.

During our conversation with Josef Newgarden he talked with us about:

what kind of milk he’d drink if he wins the Indy 500

his overall thoughts on the 100 Days to Indy docuseries on the CW

where he feels that he, his team, and his car is ahead of Sunday’s 107th Running of the Indy 500

why fans should pick him to win on Sunday

how he performed in the pickleball tournament out at IMS among fellow drivers

Later, we spoke with Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing who is making his 10th Indy 500 appearance.

Over the course of the interview Conor discussed:

what his team is most focused on for Carb Day tomorrow

how much support he gets each year as a local kid trying to win this race

what it’s like to drive for fellow Indy native (and fellow driver) Ed Carpenter

why fans should back him to win the Indy 500

if any revenge plans are in the works after Alexander Rossi and Sage Karam filled his hot tub with 1.75 million orbeez last year

Listen to our full conversations with Josef Newgarden and Conor Daly below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.