IndyCar Rookie Sting Ray Robb Discusses Preparing for Indy 500

It’s that time of year again. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is fast approaching, and IndyCar rookie driver Sting Ray Robb is gearing up for his very first Indy 500.

The 21-year-old driver for Dale Coyne Racing qualified for his first ever Indy 500 on Sunday by placing his #51 Biohaven Honda entry 32nd on the grid during Last Chance Qualifying ahead of a couple of NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran drivers. The rookie driver put in a solid four lap run and registered an average speed of 229.549 mph.

Robb joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to talk about what it feels like to be a part of the long-standing tradition of the Indy 500, how he got into racing at a young age and how faith helps him to perform at a higher level in such a competitive, high stakes sport.

