A Look Around the AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL Draft is coming up, meaning now is as good of a time as any to look at one of the Colts AFC South rivals: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2023-24 NFL Season was an up-and-down experience for the Jaguars. They began the year with an 8-3 record, before collapsing down the stretch to finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs. After beginning the year with visions and expectations of a deep playoff run, to finish it by missing the postseason entirely can only be described as a massive disappointment.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who many had expected to take a big leap forward, instead took a step back, finishing the year with 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also dealt with several injuries throughout the year, though he would only miss 1 game. For Lawrence, this upcoming season is a big one, as he needs to prove once and for all that he is a true franchise quarterback worthy of a big contract extension.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Mike Dirocco, who covers the Jaguars for ESPN. Mike spoke about how disappointing the final stretch of last season was.

“It was bad down here. It’s funny because obviously Jags fans kind of thought that it was going to be a year where they made a run at the Super Bowl, and 8-3, we were talking about potentially the number 1 seed here, and it all fell apart, and there are a lot of reasons, we don’t have enough time to go into all of it…there’s no other way to look at it other than a terrible collapse.”

Mike also gave his thoughts on what he expects the Jaguars to do in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

“They’ve got some holes obviously. You could argue wide receiver or edge rusher in the first round at 17, if they stay there though I think they go corner. Whether Quinyon Mitchell or Terrion Arnold’s there, I think that’s who they would go [with] if that’s the route that they take, but [they] have to address wide receiver here at some point as well. I don’t know what their plans are yet for the left tackle Cam Robinson, and the swing tackle Walker Little who has started games at both right and left for them over the last four years, because after the 2024 season neither one of them is under contract. [I] don’t think their bringing Cam back, so you’ve got to start thinking about what you’re going to do there as well, so, it wouldn’t surprise me if their first four picks were offensive tackle, edge rusher, corner and receiver.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Mike Dirocco and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!