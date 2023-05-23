Indy 500 Midday Show Pit Stop: Hélio Castroneves

This week on The Fan Midday Show we’ll be talking with a number of drivers preparing for Sunday’s 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

When you zoom out and take a look at the most accomplished sports figures to come through the state of Indiana this century, you wouldn’t have to go very far to find racing great Hélio Castroneves.

The four time winner of the greatest spectacle in racing is one of the most talented drivers of his generation and has shown it time and time again throughout his career.

IMS is tough for first timers? Not for Hélio. His first appearance back in 2001 saw him not only win rookie of the year honors, but also win the whole thing. As if that wasn’t enough, he made it back to back the following year as he once again captured the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Then in 2009, Castroneves made it three Indy 500 victories when he went from pole-sitter to victory lane in dominating fashion and tied a record for most Indy 500 wins in a decade.

The crowning achievement, to this point in the 48-year-old’s career, is his record tying fourth Indy 500 win just two years ago. If there was any doubt where Hélio Castroneves’ name belonged in racing history, it was put to bed in 2021 when he joined legends Rick Mears, AJ Foyt, and Al Unser as the only racers to conquer the greatest spectacle in racing four times.

Ever since, the Drive For Five campaign has been at full speed as Castroneves looks to become the first driver to ever claim the Borg-Warner trophy five times. Will Hélio stand alone on Sunday?

