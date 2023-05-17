How Does Today’s Canceled Indy 500 Practice Impact Drivers?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss what they took away during some of the media availability of drivers today with practiced being rained out, how today’s cancellation of practice impacts R.C. Enerson, what the future of Graham Rahal hold in the sport, and point out something that Tony Kanaan said on Kevin & Query earlier in the morning.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt explain why Marcus Armstrong, Spencer Pigot, JR Hildebrand, and some other drivers that are at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month despite not participating in the race this year, what Kyle Busch said regarding what his future holds in the Indianapolis 500 and remind people about how they can attend the Prime 47 Burger Bask on Monday.