Kevin and Curt Highlight a Change to IMS

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by pointing out a noticeable change inside of turn one that fans should check out prior to the Indy 500, answering a question from someone that wrote Kevin an actual handwritten letter, and how rain on race day makes the race more interesting for the fans.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt share their news of the day with Curt’s pertaining to the birthday of a driver that has won the Indianapolis 500 multiple times and Kevin’s news pertains to some driver/team related news. Finally, they discuss the fact that the number of full-time drivers continues to grow compared to the days when there were seven to nine full-time drivers.