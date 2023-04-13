Kwity Paye Talks Prep For Year 3, First Impressions Of Shane Steichen

The Shane Steichen Era of the Indianapolis Colts had its first official milestone this week with the start of offseason meetings between players and the first year head coach.

As one would expect, with a new head coach and many new faces on staff, there will be plenty of time spent installing new philosophies and game plans while also spending time getting to know personnel.

Coach Steichen meets the team. pic.twitter.com/ANrlnsebSL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 11, 2023

One of the many players excited for this new chapter is Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, who is entering his 3rd season with the team. While the defense did its job for most of last season, Paye and Co. are aware that there is still plenty of room for growth and improvement.

The obvious issues with the team reside on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at the position of quarterback, but a step back for Gus Bradley’s group would be unfortunate to say the very least.

Another leap forward in Year 3 for Kwity Paye would go a long way to making this defense a true threat within the AFC. We can discuss all we want the need for a franchise QB, but with other established stars at that position in the conference, (and a rising star in the division), they’ll need weapons like Paye to rise to the occasion if they have any hope of catching up.

Notable (young) contributors for the foreseeable future (per PFF): – Kwity Paye upped his sack total from his rookie year (4) to 6 in ‘22 despite missing 5 games + 34 pressures – Dayo Odeyingbo bursted onto the scene in his sophomore campaign with 6 sacks & 25 total pressures pic.twitter.com/JknZbvl8e3 — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 10, 2023

Thursday on The Fan Midday Show Kwity Paye stopped by to take us through his offseason to this point and share initial impressions of new head coach Shane Steichen.

Plus, Kwity spoke with us about:

how much time he gave his body to recover after the 2022 campaign

the impact his mother has had on his journey and how their lives have changed since he arrived in the NFL

which parts of his game he’s most focused on improving this offseason

the differences in his approach to Year 3 versus his previous two seasons

what the first meetings with Coach Steichen have been like

the best advice he would give to prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

Check out the full conversation with Kwity Paye below