Could Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day Change Draft Order?

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson held his pro day on Thursday, giving NFL teams another chance to see the highly athletic yet raw passer in action.

Throughout the throwing session, Richardson showed off his freakish athleticism and cannon of an arm, making several throws while on the move and off platform. At one point, he threw a pass with so much air under it that he hit the ceiling of the Gators practice facility. In a final showing of the rare athletic traits he possesses, he executed a perfect handspring into a back flip after his last throw of the day.

Notably, the Colts had chief personnel executive Morocco Brown in attendance, after only sending a few area scouts to the pro days of C.J Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis. The Colts have mainly been linked to Levis with the 4th overall pick, but perhaps what they saw from Richardson in Gainesville changed their minds.

