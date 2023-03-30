Listen Live
The Ride with JMV

Could Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day Change Draft Order?

Published on March 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Colts GM-Chris Ballard walks down the sideline before the game starts.

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 12: Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard is seen before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson held his pro day on Thursday, giving NFL teams another chance to see the highly athletic yet raw passer in action.  

Throughout the throwing session, Richardson showed off his freakish athleticism and cannon of an arm, making several throws while on the move and off platform. At one point, he threw a pass with so much air under it that he hit the ceiling of the Gators practice facility. In a final showing of the rare athletic traits he possesses, he executed a perfect handspring into a back flip after his last throw of the day.  

Related Stories

Notably, the Colts had chief personnel executive Morocco Brown in attendance, after only sending a few area scouts to the pro days of C.J Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis. The Colts have mainly been linked to Levis with the 4th overall pick, but perhaps what they saw from Richardson in Gainesville changed their minds. 

JMV spoke to Mike Chappell of CBS4 and F0X59; listen to that conversation and more below!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close