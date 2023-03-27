Is This The Maddest March Ever?

After all the pomp and circumstance, all the hype and anticipation that comes with the lead up to Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament, March Madness has its Final Four.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That’s right. Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, UConn and Miami. The Final Four everybody saw coming, right? Nope, nobody had a clue. (Well, I guess one individual out of the 20 Million+ in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge did, but outside of that, nobody).

That’s the beauty of college basketball this season. The amount of parity and unpredictability in the sport is at an all-time high.

Think you know how this weekend will go?

The easy answer would be UConn. The only name of college basketball royalty left standing and, after the torching of Gonzaga, it’s tough to bet against them.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In my heart, it’s hard not to get behind Cinderella and it’d be amazing (or more specifically, a hoot and a half) to see the Owls of Florida Atlantic climb college basketball’s highest summit. Also, there’s the Hoosier in me pulling for former IU manager and current FAU head coach Dusty May.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Easy to root for Miami as well. 17 years after taking George Mason to the Final Four Coach Jim Larrañaga has the Hurricanes two games away from the promised land. Plus, you have to love the local area tie with Lawrence Central star Nijel Pack helping guide the Canes on this incredible run.

These are the moments. pic.twitter.com/SCd1OLm1O6 — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 27, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then there’s San Diego State. A team that plays defense with as much as intensity as a Tuesday night in the Big Ten. It’s not always pretty, but it wins and is on the precipice of immortality.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Regardless of how all this shakes out, we are in for a wildly entertaining spectacle this weekend in Houston. Might as well buckle up and get ready for takeoff.

Monday on The Fan Midday Show former Hoosier guard Miller Kopp and Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com joined the program to give their thoughts on Miami’s journey to the Final Four and look at how Saturday night’s national semi-finals might play out.

Check out the full conversations with Miller and Jeff below and keep listening to The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.