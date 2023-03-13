Can IU Play Up To Potential In NCAA Tournament?

Going into the Big Ten Tournament, there was a lot of talk that the Indiana Hoosiers could pull off another upset.

The only team going into the tournament having beaten Purdue twice, there were a lot of people picking Indiana to potentially knock off the Boilermakers a third time in the finale. Instead, the Hoosiers were sluggish in their game against Penn State, and ultimately fell to the Nittany Lions, 77-73. Now, with IU set to play Kent State in the Round of 64, the expectations are a bit more subdued. While IU is certainly talented enough to beat anybody, as shown in both of their upset victories over the Boilermakers, their inconsistencies might just be too much to overcome. Purdue, meanwhile, earned a #1 seed by winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers play the winner of the play in game between Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson in Columbus, Ohio.

Bruce Weber from The Big Ten Network joined The Ride With JMV; listen to his conversation with JMV and more below!