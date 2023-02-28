On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files podcast, Scott Agness gets you caught up on a very busy February for the Indiana Pacers. A contract extension, action at the trade deadline and many representatives at All-Star weekend. Plus, injury news breaking during the show.
Among the items discussed on this episode:
- Pacers being 27-35 — losing 16 of 19 games entering the break
- Why Myles Turner’s contract extension made sense for both sides
- Pacers waiving Goga Bitadze, Terry Taylor and James Johnson to complete the trade — then bringing Johnson back
- Buddy Hield beating Reggie Miller’s record for 3s in a season
- My Salt Lake City experience
- The questions to players that were so aggravating on media day
- Six players representing the franchise, plus over 70 representatives from Indy to scout it out for next year
- Kendall Brown having season-ending surgery (the news broke during the recording)
🎙 Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.
-
Does Big Ten Officiating Limit Their Teams in NCAA Tournament?
-
Trayce Jackson-Davis Will Leave IU After This Season
-
What Did Shane Steichen Say At His Opening Press Conference?
-
Ranking The Colts 2023 Free Agents
-
Why Did The Colts Hire Shane Steichen?
-
Meet Some Of The Most Iconic Indiana Girls Basketball Tournament Legends!
-
Purdue Prepares To Face Indiana in Pivotal Matchup on Saturday
-
Purdue vs IU: Round 2 is Saturday