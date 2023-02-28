Listen Live
Pacers Podcast: February in review — Turner’s contract extension, trade deadline moves, All-Star weekend

On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files podcast, Scott Agness gets you caught up on a very busy February for the Indiana Pacers. A contract extension, action at the trade deadline and many representatives at All-Star weekend. Plus, injury news breaking during the show.

Among the items discussed on this episode:

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

