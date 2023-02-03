A Rivalry Renewed: Purdue-IU Square Off In Huge Saturday Showdown

The Purdue-IU rivalry has always been special, whether it’s in football or basketball, but Saturday’s showdown at Assembly Hall seems to have some added importance to it given that both teams are ranked in the top-25 with the Boilermakers the top team in the land and the Hoosiers coming in at No. 21. On top of that, each team has one of the top players in the country with Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis both making cases to be recipients of the John R. Wooden Award at the end of the season.

The Boilermakers have dominated the rivalry as of late, winning 13 of the last 15 matchups. But Indiana has hung tough in each of the last two meetings, losing by 3 and 2 points, respectively. It should be a hell of an atmosphere on Saturday afternoon in Assembly Hall and to preview both sides of the rivalry heading into the game, we enlisted the voices of each team.

Related Stories Tom Brady Announces Retirement from Football

On Friday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by IU’s Don Fischer and Purdue’s Rob Blackman to get the state of the teams heading into the game, some of their favorite moments in the rivalry and which players, despite being on the opposing team, did they always enjoy watching play the game.

For both interviews, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!