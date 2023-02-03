Rapheal Davis Talks Purdue’s Win Over Penn State, Looks Ahead to IU

The Purdue Boilermakers are the #1 team in the country for the second time this season and earned their 22nd win of the season with an 80-60 rout of Penn State Wednesday night. Zach Edey racked up yet another double double but it was the career-best 29 points off the bench from Mason Gillis that led the Boilermakers to victory. Up next for the Boilermakers, the arch-rival Indiana Hoosiers Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall.

On Thursday’s edition of Kevin & Query, we spoke to former Boilermakers guard and current Big Ten Network analyst Rapheal Davis about another hot start for Matt Painter’s team. Davis weighed in on the strong play to start the season, Zach Edey’s dominance and Mason Gillis’ big night. He also gave some background on why the Purdue-IU rivalry is so great between fans and players, his role in the rivalry, why it runs deep in his family and a whole lot more.

We were last place in the Big Ten my sophomore year but we beat Indiana that year and you would have thought we were having one of the greatest seasons we ever had because the fans loved it. Records go out the window. – Rapheal Davis on the importance of the Purdue-IU rivalry

