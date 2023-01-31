Where Do Things Stand With The Colts Head Coaching Search?

The slow snail-like pace of the Colts head coaching search continues to slog through another week with no end and no head coach in sight. On top of that, some of the top available names have been snatched off the board.

NFL HC vacancies: Carolina – Frank Reich Denver – Sean Payton Houston – DeMeco Ryans Indy – ?? Arizona – ?? — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 31, 2023

Sean Peyton is reportedly headed to the Denver Broncos.

Plus, DeMeco Ryans is reported to be the next head coach of an AFC South foe in the Houston Texans.

The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans have agreed to terms and he’ll be their new head coach, sources say. A homecoming for one of the franchise’s great leaders, as Houston gets its top choice. This will be announced today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

That last one is a real insult to injury for the Colts as they had expressed interest in Ryans over the last few weeks. Now they’ll have to face off against him in the coming years.

So as the second round of interview continues for the Colts, where do things stand? Is a coach with legitimate NFL coaching experience going to get the gig or are Colts fans destined to have Jeff Saturday take the position full-time?

Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show THE DEAN Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 stopped by to set us straight on the latest in the Colts’ quest to find the 21st head coach in franchise history.

