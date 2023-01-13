Kyle Larson To Attempt “The Double”; Racing With Arrow McLaren In Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The fans demanded it and now they have it.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be attempting the ever-elusive “Double” this coming May. Larson plans to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and then turn right around and compete in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina that same day.

“I’m super excited,” Larson said of the announcement on Twitter. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true.”

Larson had been rumored to be a contender to attempt “The Double” in the last year. He will be competing as a driver with Arrow McLaren in the 500 in a car co-owned by Rick Hendrick, Larson’s car owner in NASCAR.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown called Larson a “complete driver” and that he’s looking forward to seeing Larson handle an Indy car for the first time.

It’s not clear what number Larson’s car will dawn as he attempts to qualify for the race, but his car will have the familiar HendrickCars.com livery that he runs in the NASCAR Cup Series.

This will be Hendrick’s first foray into IndyCar racing. He’s regarded as one of the most successful team owners in NASCAR history leading teams to 18 drivers’ championships in NASCAR along with 10 wins in the Brickyard 400 with Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Kasey Kahne.

The last driver to attempt “The Double” was Kurt Busch back in 2014. Tony Stewart is the only driver ever to complete both races which encompasses 1,100 miles of racing in one day. Robby Gordon and John Andretti also attempted “The Double” in years past.

