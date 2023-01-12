UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (10-6, 1-4 in the Big Ten) has lost three straight games, the latest of which was an 85-66 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions Wednesday night.

It was the biggest win by margin of victory Penn State has ever had against Indiana. After the loss, Hoosier head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson said his team has got to do better when faced with adversity.

“We talked about coming into the game that we needed to be mentally sharp as well as play hard. I just think when they get smacked around, we kind of shrink and go the other way and we can’t do that,” said Woodson.

Penn State is one of the best teams in the nation in three-point shooting. They made 18 of 31 three-point shots. They also led by as many as 23 points.

“When we played Penn State last year at home, the first half of that game was tremendous in terms of how we got up, we touched everybody, everybody was on a string. Tonight was just the opposite. If there was one rotation, we didn’t make the next rotation. We looked lost, and that’s on me,” said Woodson.

Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way for Indiana with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are two Indiana starters who are out indefinitely with injuries.

“We got two veterans that are sitting on the bench and they’re not coming back anytime soon, so I gotta manage that situation. We’re not competing right now and that’s on me. I gotta get us competing again,” said Woodson.

Indiana’s next game is against the 18th ranked Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday afternoon at 1. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.

The post Three Straight Losses for Hoosiers, They Fall to Penn State 85-66 Wednesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Three Straight Losses for Hoosiers, They Fall to Penn State 85-66 Wednesday was originally published on wibc.com