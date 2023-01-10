Colts General Manager Chris Ballard: “I Failed. I’ve Probably Fired Myself 50 Times This Year”

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard didn’t mince words when he discussed his performance recently.

“I failed. Look, I’m not going to sit up here and make excuses. I failed a lot of people,” said Ballard at a Tuesday news conference.

The Colts finished the year 4-12-1 and didn’t make the playoffs. They ended the season on a 7-game losing streak. That is the franchise’s longest losing streak to finish a season since 1953 — the Colts’ 1st year of existence. During his time as GM, Ballard’s record is 45-61-1 and the team has won 1 playoff game.

The Colts are considering what to do about the head coaching position. Jeff Saturday went 1-7 in the last 8 games as the interim head coach.

“I’ll lead the search on that, but Jim Irsay (Colts owner) has the final call on that. And yes, Jeff is a candidate,” said Ballard.

When asked about having the 4th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Ballard said “look we earned it. I hate that we earned it, but we did.”

