Colts Lose to Texans, Secure Fourth Pick in the NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2022-23 season with 4 wins as well as the 4th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Colts closed out the season with a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday to finish with a record of 4-12-1.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough plays at the end to get off the field. We ran the ball and battled with it, but they two made two huge plays at the end,” said Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Trailing 31-24, the Texans scored a touchdown in the closing seconds then converted the two-point conversion to win. Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger was 23 of 35 with 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He fell to 0-3 as an NFL starter.

Colts running back Zack Moss had 18 carries and 114 yards and a touchdown for Indy.

On a positive note for the Colts, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin set the franchise record for single season tackles with 102.

“It was just a combination of a lot of hard work, believing in myself, and trusting my teammates. I’m just thankful for my coaches and teammates putting me in position to make plays,” said Franklin.

The win for the Texans (3-13-1) means they lose the #1 overall pick. They will pick 2nd. The Chicago Bears have the top pick. The Arizona Cardinals pick 3rd. The Colts are 4th. The Los Angeles Rams will pick 5th.

The top 10 picks are as follows:

1. Chicago: 3-14

2. Houston: 3-13

3. Arizona: 4-13

4. Indianapolis 4-12-1

5. Seattle (via Denver): 5-12

6. Detroit (via Rams): 5-11

7. Las Vegas: 6-11

8. Atlanta: 7-10

9. Carolina: 7-10

10. Philadelphia (from New Orleans): 7-10

