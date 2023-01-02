Could Jim Harbaugh Be The Colts Next Head Coach?

As the Indianapolis Colts’ season draws to a close, there are a lot of questions as to who will be the head coach at the start of next year.

One name that keeps popping up is current Michigan head man Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who previously coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, has history with the Colts franchise. He was the quarterback for the Horseshoe from 1994-1997, where he took the team to the AFC Championship in 1995, and was one dropped Hail-Mary from leading the team to their first Super Bowl in Indianapolis. Harbaugh, who’s Wolverines were upset in the College Football Semifinals by TCU, has indicated he would consider a return to the NFL. Team owner Jim Irsay has also indicated that Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the full-time position after the season concludes on Sunday against the Texans.

Listen to JMV talk about the Colts head coaching position and more with ESPN’s Stephen Holder below!