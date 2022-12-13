Who Are The Top Quarterbacks Of The 2023 NFL Draft?

With the Indianapolis Colts record sitting at 4-8-1, all eyes now for Colts fans are turning towards the NFL Draft, and there is nobody better at breaking down the NFL Draft than The Athletic’s Draft Analyst, Dane Brugler.

There are three clear cut quarterbacks that should be selected in the top ten of the upcoming draft in April.

Alabama’s Bryce Young (Jr. 6-0 194) – 8,035 yards, 65.6%, 75 TD’s, 12INT’s, 172 rush yards, 7 rush TD’s Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (Jr. 6-3 218) – 7,775 yards, 69.3%, 81 TD’s, 12 INT’s, 102 rush yards, 1 rush TD Kentucky’s Will Levis (Sr. 6-3 232) – 5,876 yards, 64.9%, 46 TD’s, 25 INT’s, 742 rush yards, 17 rush TD’s

But what about that next tier of quarterbacks? If the Colts really shock their fans by defeating all four, or a combination of, the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Houston Texans, and finish the season between five and eight wins, then who is the other possible first-round quarterback that could be available for the Colts to select?

Florida’s Anthony Richardson (So. 6-4 232) – 3,105 yards, 24 TD’s, 15 INT’s, 1,116 rush yards, 12 rush TD’s

Richardson and Levis each possess a lot of traits that NFL scouts search for. Plus arm strength with off the charts athleticism, but each of those quarterback’s have question marks around them as well. Brugler joined The Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Brendan King on Tuesday to explain what all of these quarterback’s do well, and if the lack of success of last year’s draft class will have an impact on teams possibly trading up in the first round for a quarterback. Other topics that Brugler discussed with Cook and King were:

Some other top college athletes that could fit for the Colts

How much of a test Georgia will be for C.J. Stroud

Evaluation of the WR and RB class

Why he wants the combine to stay in Indianapolis

